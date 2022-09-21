Do you know your legislative district?  Are you sure?

by Joseph Gresser

All of Vermont’s registered voters will get ballots for November’s General Election in the mail in early October. They will have the option of voting by mail or going to the polls on November 8.

Statewide offices such as Governor, U.S. Senator, and Secretary of State will appear at the top, but farther down the ballot come candidates for local offices such as Vermont House and Senate.

