Desautels’ lawyer fires back at state

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan filed a response April 19 to a motion from Andre “Mike” Desautels urging Judge Mary Miles Teachout to turn down Mr. Desautels’ request for a new trial.

Three days later, Mr. Desautels’ new lawyer Robert Kaplan fired back. In it he said his client has “become a household name throughout this State and a lightning rod for those who regard the claim to unlimited power by the Governor as one step too close to tyranny.”

