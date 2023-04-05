Derby mulls cross-border health issues

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY— Derby’s health officer, Elijah Capron, brought a knotty problem to the select board Monday night during a meeting that also looked at recent water damage to the fire station in Derby Line.

Mr. Capron told board members about a couple of properties that straddle the United States-Canadian border. He said he has received a number of complaints about the properties. The primary concerns regard the electrical and sewer systems. The properties are rented by people who live out of town and have repeatedly refused to let anyone from either Stanstead or Derby inspect the property to check out the complaints.

He gave the board plenty of documents to look over and pointed to two safety reports in particular.

“The courts have moved forward, in several instances, with evicting people out of these apartments,” Mr. Capron said. “Yet, those safety reports say that they refuse to enforce any of the health and safety. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)