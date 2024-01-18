Derby Line shooter gets two-to-six year sentence

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Under the terms of an agreement worked out with the state Alfred Charest, 40, of Derby Line, the state dismissed charges of attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that had been filed against him.

In return Mr. Charest pled guilty to two charges of reckless endangerment and no contest to attempted aggravated assault, a felony. Judge Justin Jiron sentenced Mr. Charest to serve two years of a two-to-six-year prison term, as specified in the agreement.

According to the affidavit submitted by then Vermont State Police Sergeant Andrew Jensen, a call came in around 9:46 a.m. on January 10, 2022, from a man who said what he thought were gunshots from somewhere on Caswell Avenue in Derby Line…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)