Derby board nixes inclusivity

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY – Despite the pleas of a crowd of residents who came out to Monday’s meeting, the Derby Select Board voted, by a three to two margin against signing a Declaration of Inclusion.

The Declaration of Inclusion, written by a small organization in Pittsford, has been adopted by more than 100 Vermont towns as part of an initiative to show that Vermont is a place for people of all walks of life to feel welcome and free of discrimination.

At the meeting petitions and personal statements were offered by town residents hoping to persuade the board that the declaration was something the people of Derby desire for their town.

“I imagine most of the people are here for the Declaration of Inclusion,” board chair Grant Spates said. …

