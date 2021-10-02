Derby Barracks / Kidnapping and other charges, suspect at large

The Vermont State Police is seeking a suspect in a series of crimes in northeastern Vermont and is advising the public to use caution with the individual in question. The suspect is identified as Ivan Carmona, 29, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

On 9/24/21 the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks took a report of an incident that had occurred on 9/23/21. It was reported a suspect had taken the victim from their residence in Newport at gunpoint, assaulted them and held them against their will overnight at a location in Brownington. On 9/24/21 the victim was able to leave and contacted State Police.

At approximately 1830 hours on 9/24/21, Newport Police and State Police received a report that the suspect was back at the victim’s residence. Units responded to the scene and observed the suspect leaving the residence. The suspect fled upon seeing marked police units and a pursuit was authorized. The suspect was pursued through Newport and into Coventry where the pursuit was terminated on Coventry Station Rd.

The case was investigated over the subsequent days and on 9/28/21 probable cause was developed that the accused had been residing at a residence in Brownington. A search warrant was granted by the Court.

On 9/29/21, Troopers in the area of the suspected residence located Kassandra Medellin-Oliver, of the Orleans County area, who was the subject of an active instate arrest warrant on a probation violation arising from drug-related charges and suspected to be an associate of the accused. Medellin-Oliver fled on foot from Troopers and was quickly apprehended.

Additional Troopers including the Tactical Services Unit and Crisis Negotiation Unit responded to the suspected residence and the search warrant was executed. As a result of the operation, Eddie Torres, 35, was placed under arrest on an active warrant for drug-related charges out of Massachusetts.Additionally, evidence was recovered which led to the accused from the incidents on 9/23 and 9/24 being positively identified as Ivan Carmona, of Massachusetts. Carmona was not located at the residence and is believed to have fled.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, information regarding the victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Carmona is a male approximately 5’10” and 150 lbs with close cropped dark hair and facial hair, a tattoo on the left side of his neck, and a tattoo on his left calf. His ears and lower lip are pierced.

Carmona is wanted by Derby Troopers on suspicion of the above charges. He is considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact VSP Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.