Dailey Christmas craft fair and luncheon on November 11

The Dailey Memorial Library will hold its annual Christmas craft fair and Christmas café luncheon on Saturday, November 11, at North Country Union Junior High School in Derby. The fair will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and lunch will be served between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Over 40 crafters will display and sell their beautiful creations. Included in the festivities will be a turkey basket door prize raffle, instant raffle, rug raffle, and crafter’s raffle. Please call the library at 766-5063 for further information or questions. — from Dailey Memorial Library.