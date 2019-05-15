Customs makes it easier for boaters to come to Newport

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Boaters on Lake Memphremagog who seek entry into U.S. waters have long had to wait up to a half hour while Customs agents took information by phone and typed into their computers. Soon they will be able to transmit copies of their travel documents via a cell phone app and receive a yes, no, or maybe within six to eight minutes.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)