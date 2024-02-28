Craftsbury students try out Town Meeting

by Kenzie Strange

CRAFTSBURY — The Craftsbury Academy and Elementary School held its first student mock Town Meeting on February 22, and invited its third, fourth, and fifth grade students to participate. Their meeting was presided over by Craftsbury Moderator Jeannine A. Young.

About 60 students assembled in the school’s library to kick off the meeting. Don Houghton and his acoustic guitar kicked off the event with an original, hand-written “song” (a talking and singing mix).

“Voting is how Craftsbury becomes what we want it to be,” he said, while strumming his guitar — “if you’re not there, someone else is deciding for ya.” …

