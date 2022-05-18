Craftsbury man denies attempted murder charge

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — At his arraignment on May 12, Judge Lisa Warren ordered Parker Clark, 20, of Craftsbury, held without bail after he pled innocent to four felonies in connection with an accident that left a 19-year-old man in critical condition.

An affidavit provided to the court to show probable cause for the charges says Mr. Clark drove the man away from the place where he was hit to a field in Craftsbury.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)