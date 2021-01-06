Covid outbreak in Craftsbury, two dead

by Emmett Avery

CRAFTSBURY — The Craftsbury Community Care Center (CCCC) is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, with 15 residents and 13 staff members testing positive for the virus. Two residents have died.

The care center received its first positive coronavirus test results on December 12, according to CCCC board member Penelope Doherty, who has been acting as a point person for communications coming out of the care center. In a December 30 interview, Ms. Doherty said that all residents being taken care of at the care center, and one in the hospital, were in “stable” condition.

