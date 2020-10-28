COVID case closes Derby elementary

by Tena Starr

DERBY — The elementary school here closed Monday after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents Sunday, North Country Supervisory Union Superintendent John Castle said the school will “pivot to remote learning beginning on Tuesday and continuing through this week. Students will not have school on Monday.”

He does not say if the infected person is a student or faculty member.

