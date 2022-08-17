COVID and cannabis occupy Jay Select Board

by Matthew Wilson

JAY — Cannabis, cops, and COVID took much of the attention of the Jay Select Board Monday as its members worked with cultivators to give their crops the licenses they require and heard public comment regarding a request for patrolling by the State Police and changing restrictions around the coronavirus disease.

When the floor was opened to public comment, Kristy Pillsbury asked the select board to reach out to the Vermont State Police and ask them to crack down on ATV riders who go out without their helmets on North Jay Road and Route 105..

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)