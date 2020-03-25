COVID-19 comes to Orleans County

by Meghan Wayland

Monday brought the first positive COVID-19 diagnoses to Orleans County. Two cases have been confirmed in the county, which joined 11 of the state’s 14 counties to report positive test results bringing the total to 12. As of Tuesday morning, the Vermont Health Department reported 75 infections and five deaths statewide, but infection statistics aren’t an accurate count of how many people are carrying — and spreading — the virus.

“You can have the virus without being symptomatic and I’ll tell you — that’s the scary part,” said Wendy Franklin, communications director at Newport’s North Country Hospital (NCH), the only testing site in Orleans County. “I can’t believe nationally we weren’t better prepared for this.”