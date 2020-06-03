Coventry town must warn vote on ATVs

by Meghan Wayland

COVENTRY — Petitioners have gathered enough signatures to suspend an ordinance passed by the Coventry Select Board April 20 that would have opened town roads to all-terrain vehicles starting June 15. Now the select board has 60 days to warn a special meeting and subsequent town-wide vote to decide whether or not to rescind the ordinance.

Until the vote, the ordinance has been suspended. Starting May 27, ATVs were no longer allowed on all town roads, Town Administrator Amanda Carlson said at Monday’s remote select board meeting. Some roads approved for ATV use last year will remain open.

