Coventry Select Board to interview town clerk candidates

copyright the Chronicle July 5, 201

by Elizabeth Trail

COVENTRY — If all goes well, David Barlow, who was hired to serve as “temporary interim” clerk and treasurer, could be out of a job soon.

The select board here will interview candidates for the positions of town clerk and treasurer at a special select board meeting on Friday, July 7, at 11:30 a.m.

Five people have submitted resumés and letters of interest. They are: Catherine Fletcher, Deb Tanguay, Adam Messier, Carol Simmons, and Sherry Bradley.

All have regularly attended select board meetings over the past year.

The new clerk and treasurer — the select board is hoping to hire a person for each job — will serve until Town Meeting next March, when voters will have the opportunity to elect people to fill the positions.

The offices were vacated under state law on June 9 when former Town Clerk and Treasurer Cynthia Diaz failed to raise a $1.5-million bond.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns revoked Ms. Diaz’ coverage after they paid a $500,000 claim that the town submitted to get back a portion of the money a recent audit by the forensic accounting firm Graham and Graham found to be missing.

