County real estate in big demand

by Tena Starr

The narrative goes like this: Vermonters, especially young people and especially those in rural Vermont, are leaving the state and aren’t being replaced.

But Orleans County realtors have a different story to tell.

They say that, in the past few years, and especially this year, the local real estate market has heated up, with young people taking advantage of low interest rates to buy homes rather than pay high-cost rents, and all manner of people, including Floridians, buying all kinds of Northeast Kingdom properties, including seven-figure ones. In fact, for the first time, some realtors say, it’s a seller’s market, and there

