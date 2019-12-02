Communities Care.. Holiday Giving

One of the greatest rewards of living in a small community is that there is always an effort or event taking place to benefit others who are in need. The holiday season is the biggest time of year for such acts of kindness.

As we learn of these events, we will feature them here. They will be in no particular order. As we see them, we will post. If you have something happening at your place of business or within your families, please let us know and include a photograph. Submit to [email protected]

Today, we feature a unique way to collect items for a local food bank sponsored at Currier’s Market in Glover!

Currier’s Deli is hosting a reverse advent calendar asking for particular items each day, starting Sunday, December 1st. If anyone would like to contribute on any or all of the days, there will be a basket at their counter for all of the contributions.