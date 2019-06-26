Cold, wet weather hurts economy

by Elizabeth Cope

Plenty of jokes make light of the changeability of Vermont’s weather but for gardeners, farmers, many seasonal businesses, and event organizers, how the weather behaves — or doesn’t — is a more serious matter.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)