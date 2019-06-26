“Clothing optional” campground opens despite uninviting weather
by Tena Starr
It’s not been a promising spring for the launch of a “clothing optional” campground in Northeast Kingdom. Chilly temperatures, a surplus of clouds and drizzle, and a thriving population of black flies.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)