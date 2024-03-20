Chris Vachon named council president

by Kenzie Strange

As is usual at its first meeting after Town Meeting Day the city council, Monday evening, reappointed officials and filled empty posts. The biggest change was the choice of a city council president to succeed John Wilson, who decided not to seek reelection this year.

There was an unusual incident in which Mayor Linda Joy Sullivan asked a city resident to leave the meeting.

Usually the longest-serving council member is chosen as council president, but that person, Kevin Charboneau, nominated fellow councilman Chris Vachon for the position.

“I’d like to nominate Chris because I think he has the experience, he’s well spoken, and he’s able to view all sides of the issues,” Mr. Charboneau said…

