Captured fugitive denies kidnapping charge

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A man sought by police since late September was stopped by Border Patrol Agents in North Troy on November 18.

The next day the man, Ivan Carmona, 29, of Springfield, Massachusetts, appeared by video in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to plead innocent to felony charges of kidnapping, two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, negligent driving while attempting to elude an officer, and threatening an officer with a deadly weapon.

Mr. Carmona also pled innocent to reckless endangerment and driving at excessive speed, both misdemeanors.

