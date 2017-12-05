Burke celebrates the holidays on December 10

A visit from Santa is just one event in a full day of holiday festivities scheduled throughout the town of Burke on Sunday, December 10. It starts off with Santa’s annual pilgrimage to Mike’s Gas in West Burke from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will have gifts for all the kids and, of course, there will be plenty of cookies, cider, and cocoa. A pair of beautiful horses will be there to take folks on wagon rides through the village.

Afterwards, at the Burke Mountain Club/East Burke Library in East Burke village, a holiday party and tree-lighting celebration will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Snacks, cookies (you can’t have too many of those at this time of year), and cocoa will be available inside the library, along with live music, including a performance from the Newark Balkan Chorus.

As evening approaches, a display of Christmas trees will light up on the green. Each tree was adopted by a local school or business, and the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce will choose winning trees in various categories, including best lights and best decorations. Winners will each get a $100 check made out to their charity of choice.

Both events are free, but people are asked to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to the local food shelf.

To learn more about the day’s events, visit www.burkevermont.com, or contact the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce at 626-4124, or [email protected] — from the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce.