Brownington moves forward

by Trisha Ingalls

In the spring of 2022, the people of Brownington started a process they hoped would lead them to be more connected with one another and make their town a better place to live. Over one year later, groups are still meeting, and a major project has materialized: saving Brownington’s general store and gas station for the benefit of current and future generations and turn it into a vibrant community hub.

Representative David Templeman of the Orleans-3 District spoke to the Chronicle about progress made since the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) community visit process last year. ….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)