Brighton voters opt for town manager 

by Joseph Gresser

ISLAND POND — Brighton voters took time to consider the question of whether their town should move from having an administrator helping the select board to a manager with more authority. They decided to make the change and Select Board Chair Michael Straight said he will apply for the new job.

Mr. Straight is selling his house and business in town and plans to move to Delaware, but said he will be able to carry out the town manager’s responsibility remotely and with monthly or bi-monthly visits to Vermont.

…this story and more town meeting results in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)