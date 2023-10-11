Brains and brawn do best at the pulls

by Matthew Wilson

BARTON – There are many convenient machines in our life to make towing and hauling loads easy, but they don’t stop a crowd of enthusiasts from doing it the old way. Out to see which team has the most gusto, pullers from near and far came to the Barton fairground for the 2023 New England Draft and Pony competitions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. In the 2050 No-Touch class, Saturday afternoon, those who came from the greatest distance were there to win and, in the process, show that a bit of brain goes a long way in assisting the equine brawn.

Because of misty conditions early in the day, teams packed into the covered pulling arena where they usually wait to have their turn. The the bleachers were packed with spectators looking for the best view of the action….

