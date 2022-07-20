Bogner building sold

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT — The Bogner building is one step closer to a long-awaited transformation into a high-tech manufacturing center for electric powered trail groomers. A purchase and sale agreement was reached recently between the Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation (NEKDC) and the property’s owner, court-appointed receiver Michael Goldberg.

David Snedeker, executive director of the Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA), said NEKDC bought the 46,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for $915,000.

