Billis returned to prison

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Christine M. Billis, who served seven years of a seven-to-15-year sentence for manslaughter in the 2009 death of her husband, Charles Billis, was sentenced Friday to serve 16 months of a 16-to-18-month term for domestic assault.

The 53-year-old Barton resident was found guilty on August 21 after a court trial before Judge Robert Bent.

In her affidavit, State Police Trooper Abigail Drew’s affidavit said she went to Barton on June 7, 2019, when a man called police to say Ms. Billis had assaulted and threatened to kill him. He said he was Ms. Billis’ boyfriend.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)