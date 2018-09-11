Bear sightings up, but slow hunting season

copyright the Chronicle September 12, 2018

by Paul Lefebvre

ISLAND POND — Amidst the numerous sightings of bears in the backyard here this summer, expectations were running high for the state’s hunting season on bears that opened September 1.

Either those expectations were unfounded or the bear know when to leave.

Just over ten days into the season and only five bears have been reported at Northern Wildlife Taxidermy and Sports, a popular game weighing station off Route 105 on the outskirts of town.

