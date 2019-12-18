Barton Village considers selling electric department

by Meghan Wayland

BARTON — The trustees here have struggled to operate the Barton Village Electric Department since losing three critical employees — two skilled linemen and the village’s electric manager — within the past year. As a result, trustees have begun to re-examine whether to sell the utility or allow the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) to manage its operations.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)