Barton Select Board..Swanson resigns

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — The Barton Select Board’s revolving door took another spin Monday morning when Doug Swanson, nominally the board chair, submitted his resignation. He’s the second board member to have abruptly resigned his seat in the seven weeks since Town Meeting Day.

The first was Toni Eubanks, who sent a one-line resignation letter on March 18 and has since declined to explain her decision publicly.

Mr. Swanson quit immediately after a special meeting held to discuss Zoning Administrator Joyce Croteau’s job performance. Board members complain that Ms. Croteau does not obey their rules and is too slow to answer their questions or respond to citizen requests.

In the course of the meeting, the two other select board members, Lenny Zenonos and Ken Mitchell-Eby, voted to name a single person to receive complaints or comments about zoning matters on behalf of the board.

