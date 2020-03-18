Barton Select Board..Eubanks resigns without comment

Barton select board

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — Just when it seemed Barton government had returned to a normal course, select board member Lenny Zenonos made a startling announcement at Monday morning’s meeting.

“Yesterday we were informed Toni Eubanks resigned from the select board,” he said.

Taking out a sheet of paper, he read, “Select board members, please accept my resignation immediately. Toni Eubanks.”

