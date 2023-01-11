Barton Select Board budget down, roads up

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON—The Barton Select Board met on January 5 and approved budget requests that will be presented to voters on Town Meeting Day, March 7. The select board budget will be about $89,000 less that that approved in 2022 — $723,014 as compared to last year’s budget request of $811,972.

On the other hand, the road budget, if approved, will rise nearly $217,000 — from the $989,044 asked for in 2022 to the 2023 request of $1,205,735.

The figures were laid out by Town Clerk and Treasurer Kristin Atwood, who gave in-depth explanations as she worked her way through the pages of numbers.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)