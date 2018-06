Donate extra plants to the community seed exchange for the Barton Library’s annual plant and seedling sale on Saturday, June 30, as part of the Barton townwide yard sale. The set-up will be on the lawn of the Barton library that morning, and donations, marked with plant identification, will be gladly accepted that day or can be picked up ahead of time. E-mail [email protected] to arrange pick up or to ask any questions. –– from Barton Public Library