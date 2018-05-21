Barton Museum hosts open house to kick off season

Crystal Lake Falls Historical Association will open the Barton Museum for the season at the Pierce House on Water Street, on Saturday, June 9, with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. The association’s annual meeting will take place at 1 p.m.

The museum will be open every Sunday afternoon from ­1 to 4 p.m. starting June 10. It also can be open by appointment by calling 525-3084. The museum will also present special programs twice a month from 2 to 3 p.m. as follows: June 10 — Barton’s Early Years, part one; June 24 — Barton Church History-An Overview; July 8 — Tourism, part one; July 22-Early Years, part two; August 5 –—Tourism, part two; and August 9 — Early Years, part three. On August 26 the association will hold its annual ice cream social with free ice cream sundaes.

An exciting new feature: a variety of slide presentations are now available on its website for anyone to view on their computer, tablet, phone, etc. These presentations are a cross section of Barton’s colorful history of people, places, and events over many years. The website can be found at sites.google.com/site/bartonmuseum/. Visitors to the site can click on files which will show the titles of the presentations. A link is also provided on the Barton Village website and Barton Town website. — submitted by David and Dorothy Hathaway.