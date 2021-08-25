Barton garden grows and grows

by Luke Vidic

BARTON — Tens of thousands of dollars, along with hundreds of combined volunteer hours, have created a lush community project in Barton. The Barton Community Garden, nestled in a patch of knotweed near the Barton Public Library, celebrated itself on Saturday with music and activities.

The celebration came in the wake of a number of high value grants. An Umbrella grant, a SPARK Connecting Community grant, a Vermont Community Garden grant, a grant from City Market in Burlington, and a Better Places grant — alone worth $18,000 — were awarded to the garden. The total, including donations, equaled $27,175. The money is going toward multiple projects, including low tunnels for weather protection, knotweed removal, and amphitheater seating.

