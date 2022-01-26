Barton chair won’t run again

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — Ken Mitchell-Eby, chair of the Barton Select Board, decided not to seek re-election on March 1. His seat is being sought by Jason Watson and Ryan Racine.

Theirs will be the only contested race at this year’s meeting.

At its regular meeting on January 20, the Barton Select Board finished up housekeeping in preparation for Town Meeting. At a special meeting on January 12, the board chose to take advantage of the COVID-inspired law allowing select boards to decide to hold their town’s annual meeting by Australian ballot.

