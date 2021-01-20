Barton, Brownington to vote on retail pot stores

by Tena Starr

BARTON — Voters in Barton and Brownington, as well as Newport City, will be asked at Town Meeting this year if they want to allow licensed retail cannabis stores in town. Voters in each municipality must decide if they want them.

In Brownington and Newport, the select board and the city council, respectively, added the item to the Warning.

In Barton, Cam and Karen Devereux of Northeast Kingdom Hemp collected the required number of petition signatures to get the item on the Warning. Residents can get items on the ballot if they collect signatures from at least 5 percent of the town’s registered voters.

