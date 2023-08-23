Barton bridge needs replacing

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON—Drivers traveling between Barton and West Glover on Roaring Brook Road will have already noticed a change. The bridge near the South Albany Road turn-off has been reduced to one-lane and now has a 6,000 pound weight limit.

At the August 16 Barton Select Board meeting, board chair Jeff Cota explained the situation to his two colleagues. The town has known the bridge would need work for some time, but state inspectors who examined it said there was no rush, repairs could wait for a few years.

The July floods changed that calculation.

