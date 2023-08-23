Editor's Picks

Barton bridge needs replacing

• Bookmarks: 41

The bridge on Roaring Brook Road between Barton and West Glover is reduced to a one-lane span with a weight limit of 6,000 pounds. The change is due to damage from the recent flood. Barton Select Board Chair Jeff Cota said a sign will soon be put up to inform motorists of the reduced weight limit. Photo by Joseph Gresser

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON—Drivers traveling between Barton and West Glover on Roaring Brook Road will have already noticed a change.  The bridge near the South Albany Road turn-off has been reduced to one-lane and now has a 6,000 pound weight limit.

At the August 16 Barton Select Board meeting, board chair Jeff Cota explained the situation to his two colleagues.  The town has known the bridge would need work for some time, but state inspectors who examined it said there was no rush, repairs could wait for a few years.

The July floods changed that calculation.

to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

 

Share
41 recommended
156 views
bookmark icon