Barn fire in Newport Center

Multiple departments respond to a barn fire on Leadville Road just outside Newport Center. When the blaze began early Saturday afternoon the Newport Center Fire Department called in help through Mutual Aid from the Newport City, Troy, North Troy, Irasburg, and Lowell fire departments. Due to a lack of access to water, trucks needed to cycle back and forth from Lake Memphremagog to have enough to combat the flames. It was reported that some chickens and pigs kept in the barn were able to escape the blaze. At least half of the structure was lost to the fire.

Photo by Matthew Wilson