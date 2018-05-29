Baird sentenced to 15 to 30 years

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

ST. JOHNSBURY — Two of the men involved in the murder of 78-year-old Mary Pat O’Hagan in 2010 appeared in Caledonia County Superior Court Tuesday.

One, Richard E. Fletcher, 31, of Sheffield had pled guilty to burglary and kidnapping in the killing, which grew out of a botched attempt to break into the popular Sheffield resident’s home in the middle of the night. The other, Keith Baird, 37, also of Sheffield, pled no contest to the same charges and guilty to five charges of violating conditions of release.

