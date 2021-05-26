ATV discussion dominates Holland Town Meeting

by Joseph Gresser

HOLLAND — Roadside signs urging voters to approve an article opening Holland to ATV traffic gave an accurate idea of what was on the minds of many residents as they headed to Town Meeting Saturday morning. The article, the last on the meeting’s Warning, drew a crowd and kept people almost until the meeting was gaveled to a close.

In the end, to no one’s surprise, voters decided by a large margin to ask select board to draw up an ordinance ending the blanket ban on ATVs on Holland’s roads. What shape the ordinance will take remains to be seen, although board members pledged to seek help in drawing up the new law.

