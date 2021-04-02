Appointments Now Open for all BIPOC Vermonters and their Households

All Vermonters who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color age 16 years of age and older — as well as their household members — can now make an appointment for vaccination.

They can do so at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878 and stating they identify as BIPOC. These Vermonters can also register through one of the community clinics developed with our partners around the state. More information is available on the website.

Registration opened yesterday for parents and primary caregivers of children with certain high-risk conditions.

The next groups’ eligibility dates are:

April 5: age 40+

April 12: age 30+

April 19: age 16+

Vaccination and College Students

The Governor’s Office yesterday clarified the state’s vaccination policy for college students. College students who meet the residency requirements — which includes out-of-state college students who intend to stay in Vermont this summer — can get vaccinated once their age group is eligible.

In addition, on April 30, Vermont is planning to open vaccine registration to college students who are residents of another state and do not intend to stay in Vermont for the summer. Please note that this is tentative and based on factors including the amount of vaccine allocated to us by the federal government.

New on Healthvermont.gov

Household members of a person with COVID-19 are most likely to be identified as a close contact. They are also the type of contact most likely to become a case. Get more data about people who have been identified as close contacts in Vermont in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.

If You Have Any Symptoms, Stay Home and Get Tested for COVID-19

Interviews with people who have COVID-19 indicate that some assumed they had a cold or a sinus infection, instead of first thinking they might have COVID-19. The COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our communities, and the only way to know if you have it is to get tested.

Remember that symptoms can sometimes be mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose. So, if you have even just one of these symptoms, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.

If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick.

If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy! Watch a video about what to expect.

COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on April 1, 2021

Data is updated daily.

Description Number New cases 233 (19,523 total) Currently hospitalized 32 Hospitalized in ICU 4 Hospitalized under investigation 0 Percent Positive (7-day average) 2.1% People tested 356,662 Total tests 1,344,553 Total people recovered 15,998 Deaths 227

Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

COVID-19 Vaccine Data

As of 12 p.m. on April 1, 2021

Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Description Number Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine 209,124

(38.1% of population)

Total people who have completed vaccination 122,982

(22.3% of population)

Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.