Alumni return for moving fiftieth anniversary concert

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

NEWPORT — North Country Union High School has long been recognized as having exceptionally strong music and arts programs. Current students, alumni, and some of the teachers who made the school an arts powerhouse gathered Friday to celebrate its fiftieth birthday in style.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)