Algae block Prouty Beach swimming 

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT – It was 84 degrees and sunny Thursday afternoon at Prouty Beach, but nobody was in the water or even on the sand at Lake Memphremagog. Signs warned people away due to cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae as it is commonly known, and the lake was roped off.

A call to Newport City recreation director Michael Brown confirmed an early cyanobacteria bloom on the beach, and he connected the Chronicle to Valerie Dillon, a volunteer lake monitor who serves the Newport area.

“It was an early bloom; it surprised a lot of people,” Ms. Dillon confirmed.