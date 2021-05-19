Albany students mark a rough year

by Sylvia C. Dodge

ALBANY — In two or three decades, the 60 children who made it through this year of global pandemic at Albany Community School will have something to show their families and friends. Early this month, each of the students planted a white cedar on the school grounds.

Planting trees — planting living things at the school — is an appropriate way to end a year that was “a heroic effort,” said Principal Stephen Owens.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)