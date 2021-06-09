Albany has a new store

by Joseph Gresser

ALBANY — Early on June 2, a banner hung over the front door of the new Albany store, formally known as The Genny. It said the business would be open the following day.

Under it, people put a last coat of paint on the front porch. Inside, a deliveryman set up a display of beef jerky.

Storeowners Jana Smart, Emily Maclure, and Kit Basom were running around, arranging shelves, placing orders, and making final preparations for opening day.

The three women also run the Craftsbury General Store, which will soon also be renamed The Genny.

