Albany gravel pit dispute goes to court

by Elizabeth Trail

NEWPORT — A longstanding dispute over a gravel pit in Albany finally got its day in court this week.

The hearing, before state Environmental Court Judge Thomas G. Walsh, looked at the merits of an appeal by some of the pit’s neighbors, filed last year after the District Seven Environmental Commission granted an Act 250 permit to Albany father and son Chris and Clark Katzenbach.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)