AG reaches deal with botched concert organizers

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

People who bought tickets to last fall’s botched “Shrinedom” concert in East Albany are eligible for refunds, the Vermont Attorney General’s office said last week.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan said in a press release that his office has ended its investigation of the show, which was supposed to benefit the Shriners, but never came off as advertised. Ten thousand dollars is available for ticketholders who haven’t yet been reimbursed.

