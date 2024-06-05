Accused Walmart shooter gets no bail

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A woman called 911 on around 4:30 p.m. on May 29 and told the dispatcher she saw a man seated in an SUV parked in the Derby Walmart’s lot, fire a shot at another man, an affidavit from Vermont State Trooper Nathan Handy says. It says the call came in around 4:24 p.m.

According to the affidavit the woman described the person in the SUV as a black man and the other man as white, between five-feet-nine-inches and six-feet tall, with long black hair, a sturdy build, and wearing blue gym shorts.

Trooper Handy said the woman told police the man in the gym shorts walked up to the SUV and its driver asked him, “Do you have my money?”…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week's paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

